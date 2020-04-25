|
Jasmin, Josephine
Josephine Azzinaro Jasmin, born in Brooklyn, NY on May 29, 1933, heard the words, "Well done my good and faithful servant." on Sunday, April 19, 2020. While her death was unexpected and difficult for her family, thankfully she didn't suffer. Josie and her family moved from East Brunswick, NJ to Lake Worth, FL in October 1963. She was a lifelong and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ and served as a deaconess in the church for 20 years. In 1951, she graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology in NYC and enjoyed a successful career as a seamstress. She also loved to cook and everyone looked forward to her special Italian meals.
She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed by her husband Everett of 53 years, children, Patty Cote, Susan Scime (Angelo), Dianne Maddox (Chuck), Kevin Jasmin (Angela), ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, the service will be private. There will be a Celebration of Josie's Life at The Church of Jesus Christ in Lake Worth, FL at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ and mailed to Susan Scime, 3496 Amalfi Dr., West Palm Beach, FL 33417.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020