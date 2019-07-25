Home

Josephine Mary Wiley

Josephine Mary Wiley Obituary
Wiley, Josephine Mary
Josephine "Jo" Mary D'Angelo Wiley passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and loved ones.
Jo is preceded in death by her brother Clemente D'Angelo, Jr., husband Robert Wiley, Sr. and her grandson Courtland Smethie.
Jo is survived by two sisters: Gloria Iezzi and Carmeline DeMario; four children: Barbara Moyer (William), Robert Wiley, Jr., Christina Smethie (Darrell) and Lorraine Wiley; five grandchildren: Nicole Stanton (William I), Paul Moyer (Tamara), Alexander Wiley, Winona Wiley and Everett Kleopfer, two great-grandchildren: William Stanton II and Josephine Stanton.
A Memorial Service will be on August 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 3395 Burns Road, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410.
A reception will follow in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: (courtlandsconnection.org), PO Box 741444, Boynton Beach, FL 33474 and Faith Farm Ministries, 9538 US Highway 441, Boynton Beach, FL 33472.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 25 to July 28, 2019
