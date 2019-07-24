|
Jordan, Josette Racine
Josette Racine Jordan died on July 20, 2019, in Washington, DC, at age 84. She was born in Montreal on June 18, 1935 as Josette Marie Louise Racine, the eldest daughter of Pierre Hector Racine and the former Jacqueline Patenaude. After residing in Montreal, Paris, and Boca Raton, she lived in West Palm Beach for the last several years of her life.
Josette leaves behind a loving family including her three children, Deana Jordan Sullivan of Washington, DC; Philippe Bruno Jordan of London; and Sophie Claude Lorraine Jordan of Paris; her sister, Claire Racine White of Washington, DC; her seven grandchildren, Antoine Jordan, Isabelle Jordan, Valentine Jordan, Marc Ferlet, Louise Ferlet, Benjamin Pavel Sullivan, and Eoin Jordan Sullivan; and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A family service will be held on Friday in Montreal, after which she will be buried in a family plot in the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery, next to her husband, Patrice.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 24 to July 25, 2019