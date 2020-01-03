|
Booth, Joy Ann
Joy Ann Booth, age 74, of Palm Springs, FL, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in High Point, NC. Joy was born March 3, 1945. She was a retired school teacher after 43 years at Wynnebrook Elementary School. She was a member of West Palm Beach Elks 1352. Joy is survived by brother, Jonathan "Jack" Allen Booth (wife, Judy) of Gadsden, AL; nephew, Kenneth "Kenny" Allen Booth (wife, Wanda L.) of Archdale, NC; niece, Vicki Booth of Sebastian, FL; great nephews, Timothy Wayne Booth of Fellsmere, FL, Jonathan P. Booth of Archdale, NC, and Kaleb Allen Booth of Davenport, FL. Joy was preceded in death by: brothers, Kenneth Allen Booth, Jr. and Ronald Lanier Booth; nephews, Jonathan A. Booth, Jr. and Wayne Douglas Booth. A Funeral Service will occur Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 3:00PM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Funeral Home with a graveside service to follow at 4:00PM at Lake Worth Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Road, Lake Worth, FL 33461.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020