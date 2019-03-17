MEFFERT, Joyce B. Joyce Brown Meffert of Tampa and Salt Springs, passed away peacefully March 10, 2019 at the age of 75 surrounded by her loving children and caregivers. Joyce was born on March 20, 1943 in Pahokee, FL to Joel Brown and Helen Harper. She attended Florida State University obtaining a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing. Joyce was a successful realtor and business owner in Tallahassee, FL. Joyce was married to the late Christian Meffert, for 25 years. They will both be laid to rest together at the Fort McCoy Cemetery. Joyce is survived by her children Kristen McDowell, and her son William Matthew McDowell and grandchildren William Colt McDowell and Harper Sloan McDowell. She is also survived by her sisters, Jo Ellen Suslak and Jean Donihee. Joyce is predeceased by her sister Joan Brown. Joyce was the life of any party and brought a ray of sunshine to all around her. She enjoyed music and playing her banjo. She will be missed very much by the many lives she touched. Joyce was an animal lover and her beloved dog Molly will be laid to rest with her. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make memorial contributions please donate to your local animal shelter or animal rescue league, as we all know how special animals were to Joyce. An intimate graveside service will be held at the Fort McCoy Cemetery, 14600 NE 110th Avenue Road, Fort McCoy, FL, on March 19, 2019 at 2:00PM. Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary