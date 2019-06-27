Services Northwood Funeral Home & Crematory 5608 Broadway West Palm Beach , FL 33407 (561) 844-4311 Resources More Obituaries for Joyce Burton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joyce Burton

1918 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Burton, Joyce

Joyce Burton, 101, of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019. Born in London, England on March 26, 1918 to the late Alexander and Lydia Bastow, she was married to her husband, Bertram Burton, September 21, 1939 and they emigrated to Worcester, MA in 1947 where they raised two daughters. After too many cold winters, she and her husband moved to West Palm Beach in 1978. Joyce was always a woman well ahead of her time, having a career as a comptroller, walking for exercise before it became mainstream, and having a bloody good time. She is predeceased in death by her parents, husband Bertram, and her brother and sister, David and Barbara. She is survived by daughters Ruth Perlow (Ken) of Boca Raton, FL and Claire Smith (Greg) of Boynton Beach, FL, six grandchildren, Andrew Perlow (Anat) of Israel, Jim Perlow (Nancy) of Ft. Collins, CO, Dana Perlow (Dianne) of Plymouth, MA, Julie Perlow of Taunton, MA, Jessica Cohn (Mike) of Boca Raton, FL, and Derek Millner of Los Angeles, CA as well as six great-grandchildren. Her British wit and spunk will be dearly missed.

A graveside service was held. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 27 to June 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries