Duffy, Joyce

Joyce Duffy passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020.

A Boca Raton resident since 1976, Joyce was originally from Manchester, England. Predeceased by her husband David Duffy. Her loving partner Jose Campana made her laugh for the last six years. Joyce is survived by her sister Joan (Jeff), her daughters Karen, Lynn (Conroy), and Alison (Jerry). She was dearly loved by her five grandchildren and six and a half great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



