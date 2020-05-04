Joyce Duffy
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Duffy, Joyce
Joyce Duffy passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020.
A Boca Raton resident since 1976, Joyce was originally from Manchester, England. Predeceased by her husband David Duffy. Her loving partner Jose Campana made her laugh for the last six years. Joyce is survived by her sister Joan (Jeff), her daughters Karen, Lynn (Conroy), and Alison (Jerry). She was dearly loved by her five grandchildren and six and a half great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trustbridge Hospice.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremations By-The-Sea, Inc.
996 S. State Rd. 7
Margate, FL 33068
954-781-0900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved