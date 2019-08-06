The Palm Beach Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
3691 Seacrest Road
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 586-1237
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Palm Beach Memorial Cemetery,
3691 Seacrest Blvd
Lantana, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Burlando
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce H. Burlando

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce H. Burlando Obituary
Burlando, Joyce H.
Joyce H. Burlando (née Goffredo), 79, of Wellington, FL, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Albert A. Burlando. Also left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Donna Quagliana and her husband Michael and Lori McMahon and her husband Michael. She was adored by six grandchildren, Nicole and Rashad Jones, Matthew and Brian Quagliana and Alexa Joy and Jenna McMahon. She was also able to celebrate the birth of her first great-granddaughter, Emerson Joy. She also leaves behind numerous family and friends.
She was always the life of the party and had the most interesting stories to tell. She was truly larger than life. She will be missed by so many people.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Palm Beach Memorial Cemetery, 3691 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center earmarked Brain Cancer Research for Glioblastoma in Joy's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Palm Beach Memorial Park Funeral Home
Download Now