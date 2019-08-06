|
Burlando, Joyce H.
Joyce H. Burlando (née Goffredo), 79, of Wellington, FL, passed away peacefully August 4, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Albert A. Burlando. Also left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Donna Quagliana and her husband Michael and Lori McMahon and her husband Michael. She was adored by six grandchildren, Nicole and Rashad Jones, Matthew and Brian Quagliana and Alexa Joy and Jenna McMahon. She was also able to celebrate the birth of her first great-granddaughter, Emerson Joy. She also leaves behind numerous family and friends.
She was always the life of the party and had the most interesting stories to tell. She was truly larger than life. She will be missed by so many people.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00AM Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Palm Beach Memorial Cemetery, 3691 Seacrest Blvd, Lantana. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the UM Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center earmarked Brain Cancer Research for Glioblastoma in Joy's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019