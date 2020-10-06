Joyce Schmitt, 92, of Lake Park, died peacefully October 5, 2020. Joyce was born September 18, 1928, in Cincinnati, OH. She and her husband, Paul, moved to Lake Park, from Cincinnati, in 1960. Paul predeceased her in 2002 after 51 years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Cathy Strominger (Steve) of Wisconsin; son, Thomas (Lekky) of Orlando; grandchildren, Amber and Matthew (Niza) of Palm Beach Gardens, and Paul Thomas Schmitt of Orlando. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30AM Friday, October 9, 2020, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Riviera Beach, with Rev. Fr. Peter Truong presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 200 West 20th St, Riviera Beach, FL 33404. To express condolences, and sign the guestbook, please visit: www.northwoodfh.com