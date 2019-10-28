Home

Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
250 Center Street
Jupiter, FL 33458
561-744-2030
Joyce McCleary

Joyce McCleary Obituary
McCleary, Joyce
1931 - 2019
Joyce "Stevie" McCleary, born April 6, 1931 in Palmer, MA to Thomas and Marjorie (Hatch) Greenway. Stevie is preceded in death by her older brother Thomas Greenway and her younger sister Carol (Greenway) Woodard. Stevie leaves her three sons Mark (Robin) of Jupiter, FL, Alan (Maureen) of Lake Mary, FL, and Michael of Wake Forest, NC, eight grandchildren Jonathan, Samantha, Hannah, Olivia, Ryan, Charlotte, Hayden, Harrison and one great-grandchild Callie. Stevie maintained an active role in the local Baha'i community, hosting 19-day Feasts right up to her passing. Even to the age of 88, Stevie would take her beloved dog, Leah on long walks around the neighborhood marina as she would ride along on her scooter. Stevie passed peacefully in her sleep early on the morning of October 26, 2019, following an evening spent with her family. All are going to miss her, her laughter and her gentle kindness. There will be a visitation for family and friends the evening of Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St, Jupiter, FL 33458. A graveside service will take place 12:45AM Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth. For further information visit Taylor & Modeen's Funeral Home website, (www.taylorandmodeen.com).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
