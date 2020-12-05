Joyce Nichols Cook

Joyce "Jody" Nichols Cook, 84, of Olathe, KS passed away November 20, 2020 at Azria Health, Olathe, KS.

On August 6, 1936, Jody was born in Delray Beach, FL to E.B. and Maurietta Nichols. She grew up in Delray Beach and graduated from Seacrest High School.

Jody married Boyd "Wade" Cook on January 19, 1957 in Delray Beach at St. Vincent Ferrer Catholic Church. She was a homemaker, a community volunteer and a devout Catholic. She especially enjoyed sewing for the priests in her parish.

She never missed a game or event that her children were involved in and was their biggest cheerleader, ringing "that cowbell!"

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Wade Cook, her three children: Loni Burson of Midlothian, TX, Nic Cook (Tracy) of Paola, KS and Joyce Olson of Olathe, KS; four grandchildren: Zachary Burson of Dallas, TX, Marcus Cook of Osawatomie, KS, Miranda Cook of Overland Park, KS, and Jessica Olson of Olathe, KS. She is also survived by a sister Judy Palivoda of Boynton Beach, FL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Jackie Schroeder and Joann Nichols.

Interment will be at Delray Beach Cemetery in Delray Beach, FL at a later date.

Jody will be missed by her family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store