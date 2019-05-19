Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tillman Funeral Home - West Palm Beach
2170 South Military Trail
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
561-965-4412
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce SALONIKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce V. SALONIKA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joyce V. SALONIKA Obituary
SALONIKA, Joyce V. Joyce V. Salonika, age 75, of Bristol, Rhode Island, formerly of Lantana, and Port St. Lucie, passed away May 16, 2019. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, George, in 2011. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her children, William "Bill" Stumpel (Wendy), Richard Stumpel (Mary), Laura Howard (Zachary), Charles Stumpel (Delores), Dawn Morrissey (Michael), twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Lorraine Passaro (Ronald). The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, where prayers will be said at 2:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:45AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Antony Pulikal, OCD, celebrant. Burial will follow at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now