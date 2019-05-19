|
SALONIKA, Joyce V. Joyce V. Salonika, age 75, of Bristol, Rhode Island, formerly of Lantana, and Port St. Lucie, passed away May 16, 2019. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, George, in 2011. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, including her children, William "Bill" Stumpel (Wendy), Richard Stumpel (Mary), Laura Howard (Zachary), Charles Stumpel (Delores), Dawn Morrissey (Michael), twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, sister, Lorraine Passaro (Ronald). The family will receive relatives and friends 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM Wednesday at Tillman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2170 S. Military Trail, West Palm Beach, where prayers will be said at 2:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 10:45AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, West Palm Beach, the Rev. Antony Pulikal, OCD, celebrant. Burial will follow at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 19, 2019