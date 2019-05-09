Home

Joycelyn Jenkins THOMAS

THOMAS, Joycelyn Jenkins The daughter of John and Jessie Jenkins was born on October 23, 1958 and transitioned on May 3, 2019. She matriculated at Howard University, obtained a Bachelors' degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University and a Master's degree from Nova University. She was an excellent A.P. Chemistry teacher completing her career as a highly effective teacher, giving her all to her students for 28 years. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Las Novias Society. Her children, Edward, Aaron, and Jessica, grandchild Joyce, and students have been impacted for generations to come. Viewing: Friday, May 10, 5:00PM to 8:00PM Services: Saturday, May 11, 12:00PM - Hurst Chapel A.M.E., Riviera Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019
