THOMAS, Joycelyn Jenkins The daughter of John and Jessie Jenkins was born on October 23, 1958 and transitioned on May 3, 2019. She matriculated at Howard University, obtained a Bachelors' degree from Palm Beach Atlantic University and a Master's degree from Nova University. She was an excellent A.P. Chemistry teacher completing her career as a highly effective teacher, giving her all to her students for 28 years. She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Las Novias Society. Her children, Edward, Aaron, and Jessica, grandchild Joyce, and students have been impacted for generations to come. Viewing: Friday, May 10, 5:00PM to 8:00PM Services: Saturday, May 11, 12:00PM - Hurst Chapel A.M.E., Riviera Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on May 9, 2019