Jr. Alan K. Loud

Jr. Alan K. Loud Obituary
Loud, Jr., Alan K.
4-19-1930 - 8-3-2019
Alan was born in Holbrook, MA and married Caryl Ann Jorgenson in 1947. He joined the US Army in 1948 and served in the Pacific and Europe as a Master Sargent until 1954. They moved to West Palm Beach in 1959 and started A&R Printing in 1962. He retired after 20 years and moved to Titusville, FL in 1995 where he volunteered and then became President of the PAL (Police Athletic League) starting numerous projects such as the "Shop with a Cop" program.
He moved back to West Palm Beach to his son's house and passed away at 89 years. He will be missed by his many friends in Titusville and PAL.
He was predeceased by his wife Caryl after 53 years of marriage and his grandson David Linn. He is survived by his daughter Penny (Odie) Lohman of TX, his son Curtis (Cathy) Loud of Loxahatchee, FL, grandson Jason (Veronica) Loud of AZ and granddaughter Amy (Mark) McClelland of NC and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Palm Beach Memorial Park at 3691 Seacrest Blvd. Lantana, FL.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the PAL organization of Titusville, FL in Alan's name.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2019
