|
|
Anderson, Jr., Charles E.
Charles "Chuck" E. Anderson, Jr., passed September 23, 2019, at the age of 82, after a mean short battle with cancer. He is survived by his love, Judith Hoover, and his son and daughter, Eric Charles (1966) and Lesley Elaine Anderson (1970). Chuck was a joy to his family and friends, an admirable man through all chapters of his life.
Born in Jacksonville, FL in 1937 to Charles Anderson (1907-1980) and Eddie Rambo Anderson (1914-1987), Chuck was a rare Floridian. He traveled the world as an ensign aboard the USS Intrepid; and later received an Engineering degree from the University of Florida. He spent over 35 years working at Pratt & Whitney as a mechanical engineer: manufacturing both military and commercial jet engines. In his home life, Chuck was an avid reader and collector which ranged from old WWII relics to Royal Dalton mugs. He was always actively engaged in his neighborhood associations and social circles. He was happiest when he could end the day with a Jack Daniels on the rocks and his dog nearby.
Chuck was predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Barbara Lentz Anderson, in 2003; his sister Mickey Riefsnyder, 1926-2011; and he passed two days prior to his brother Henry Anderson, 1940-2019. He provided endless grandfatherly love to his daughter's children and those of his several stepdaughters. Through and through, Chuck embraced his life's story, shared his analytical mind, and showered us all with love.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019