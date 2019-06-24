|
|
Burton, Jr. Curtis S.
Curtis S. Burton, Jr., of Riviera Beach, Florida, passed away on June 19, 2019.
His memory will forever be cherished by his 5 children, Curtis, Chester, Julia, Lisa, and Michello; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, 540 Cheerful Street, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Church. Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, Florida, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 24 to June 27, 2019