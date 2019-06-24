Home

Jr. Curtis S. Burton

Jr. Curtis S. Burton Obituary
Burton, Jr. Curtis S.
Curtis S. Burton, Jr., of Riviera Beach, Florida, passed away on June 19, 2019.
His memory will forever be cherished by his 5 children, Curtis, Chester, Julia, Lisa, and Michello; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 10:00AM at Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, 540 Cheerful Street, West Palm Beach, Florida.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 28, 2019, 6:00PM to 8:00PM at the Church. Royal Palm Funeral Home, West Palm Beach, Florida, in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 24 to June 27, 2019
