Walsh, Jr., John A.

John "Jack" A. Walsh, Jr. of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on June 6, 2020 at age 90. For 66 years, he was the loving husband of the late Frances C. Walsh who passed away on June 17, 2018. John is survived by his daughter, Jane Rader, son-in-law Robert Rader, and grandchildren Jennifer, Allison and Michael Ronayne.

Born on October 17, 1929 in NYC, John was the son of Ethel and John A. Walsh, Sr. He grew up in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, and graduated from Manhattan Prep, Fordham University and New York Law School. A star athlete, John played basketball for St. John's CYO, Manhattan Prep and Fordham University and coached CYO basketball for many years. He was a member of the Air Force Reserve.

Along with his career as an attorney, John owned Walsh Plumbing & Heating Supply Company in Yonkers, NY, and lived in Ardsley, NY, until retiring to Palm Beach Gardens, FL. John and Frances traveled extensively, and were members of PGA National Golf Club and several golf clubs including Knollwood Country Club in Elmsford, NY.

On June 12, 2020, a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for John at St. Clare Church in North Palm Beach, FL, where he was a parishioner.

John will always be remembered for his kindness, extraordinary sense of humor, and ability to make everyone smile.

Donations may be made in John's name to the family-run nonprofit helping the people of Tanzania, East Africa: Toil Foundation, 8876 Oldham Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33412.



