Dedman, Jr., John J.John J. Dedman, Jr., age 57, passed away on June 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. John was a long time resident of Jupiter after moving from Buffalo, NY with his family in 1967. John coached baseball and flag football for many of the kids in the town of Jupiter. After his father Jack Dedman retired John took over the Jupiter Surveying business. John loved land surveying, fishing and the Miami Dolphins. Most of all he loved his family.John is survived by his son John Joseph Dedman III, his former wife and friend Connie Dedman, his parents Jack and Rosemarie Dedman, his brother Michael, his brother David and wife Debbie and his nieces Danielle and Demi Dedman.A Service will be held at Harvest Community Church, 100 S. Pennock Ln, Jupiter 33458 at 12:00PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Harvest Community Church. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 19 to June 20, 2019