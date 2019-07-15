Home

Jr. Paul P. Johnson

Jr. Paul P. Johnson Obituary
Johnson, Jr., Paul P.
Paul P. Johnson, Jr., 75, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Cleveland, OH and raised in Saunderstown, RI. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and three grandchildren. Paul owned and operated Fun in the Sun Yacht Charters in Broward County and worked as a volunteer for SCORE in West Palm Beach. For most of his professional career he worked in Brazil and Indianapolis, IN. The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Palm Beach County Foundation (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/).
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 15 to July 16, 2019
