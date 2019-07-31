|
|
goldwire, Jr., Phillip
age 89, of Riviera Beach, Florida. passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Trustbridge Hospice in Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center following an extended illness.
A retired Asphalt Entrepreneur locally.
Homegoing Services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pleasant Heights Missionary Baptist Church, 1297 W. 34th Street, Riviera Beach, FL. Reverend Leroy Parrish, Pastor. Friends may call one hour prior to service time on Saturday at the church mentioned above. Interment at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019