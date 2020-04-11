|
|
Roman, Jr., Stephen J.
Stephen J. Roman, Jr. age 91 of Delray Beach, FL passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was a graduate from Lincoln High School in Midland, PA and Penn State University. Stephen served during the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He retired from the Commerce Department in DC in 1989. He was an active member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society in Woodbridge, VA and Delray Beach, also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Woodbridge, VA. Stephen is survived by his wife, Susan; Sons, Stephen Roman III of Lake Worth, FL, Jude and Nichole Roman of Durham, NC, Raphael and Keriann of Rye, NH; 4 grandchildren, Miles, Marcus, Maddox and Avery; Brother, William Roman of Midland, PA and predeceased by daughter, Gabrielle Roman in 2015. Services and burial at South Florida National Cemetery with military honors are pending. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Lorne & Sons Funeral Home (www.LorneandSons.com) Delray Beach in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020