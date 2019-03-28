Home

Juanita Elizabeth JEFFERSON

Juanita Elizabeth JEFFERSON Obituary
JEFFERSON, Juanita Elizabeth Juanita Elizabeth Jefferson, age 73, of West Palm Beach, passed away peacefully at Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center following an extended illness on March 25, 2019. A public viewing will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM and a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 1313 Division Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. Arrangements have been entrusted to Timothy E. Kitchens Funeral Home in Riviera Beach, FL.
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 28, 2019
