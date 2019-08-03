Home

Judith Ann Fischer

Judith Ann Fischer Obituary
Fischer, Judith Ann
Judith Ann Fischer "Judy" passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019 in Bethesda Hospital East, surrounded by family and friends.
She is survived by husband Steven E. Godreau, brother Robert Sullivan, sister Lillian Boyer, niece Stephanie Sullivan Partee, great nephew Michael Partee, and other nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two sons, Justin and Robert Carideo, her mother Nonie Gardner, stepfather Van Garner, father George Sullivan, and sister Susan Sullivan.
Judy was employed at Harry's Banana Farm for 37 years! And, The Everglades Club in Palm Beach for 17 years. She will be missed and loved by all of her friends and family.
Services for Judy will be at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk RD, Lake Worth, FL 5:00PM-7:00PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harry's Christmas Toy Drive.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2019
