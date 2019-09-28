|
|
Irons, Judith Ann
Judith Ann Irons, the daughter of John and Olive Harrison was born July 3, 1941 in North Yorkshire, England, passed away September 25, 2019 from complications of Ataxia while in MorseLife Hospice, West Palm Beach.
Survivors include her husband Richard Irons of 31 years: children from her first marriage Paul Stogryn of Chicago and Catherine Ann Smith, son-in-law Michael Smith of West Palm Beach and Stacey Deloatche, step daughter, her daughter Victoria Jane Stogryn predeceased her in 2014 from cancer, her sister, Cynthia Richardson resides in Washington, England with her family.
A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 8, at 7:00PM in Grace Episcopal Church in West Palm Beach.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation, 600 Highway 169 South, Minneapolis, MN 55426.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 28 to Oct. 6, 2019