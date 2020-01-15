|
|
Campbell, Judith
Judith Lee Campbell, 84, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2020 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Judy was born on December 26, 1935 to Leona and Clarence Hoffman in Michigan. She joins her beloved daughter, Debbi Antonello and sister, Nancy Blackwell, in heaven. Judy was loved by and is survived by her son, Mark Campbell, daughter-in-law, Lori Campbell, son-in-law, Bill Antonello, grandchildren, Kristen Antonello, Trent Campbell, Brent Antonello, Kelsey Gove, Shane Campbell and Ty Campbell, sister, Diane Schuster, brothers-in-law, William Blackwell and John Schuster, as well as nieces, nephews, and longtime family friends. Judy was a strong willed, compassionate, generous, and loving woman. Her family and friends meant the world to her and she was a beacon of strength for those closest to her. She had a pure, unselfish and generous heart -she would always put others first and be the first to offer help when someone was in need. Judy enjoyed immersing herself in a good book, being outside enjoying the Florida sunshine, and spending quality time with her family and close friends. She was a very important part of her grandchildren's lives and her impact on them was deep and vast. She enjoyed visiting her family in Northville, Michigan, and would look forward to visits from her sisters throughout the year. Judy made everyone around her feel special, and she prided herself on always remembering and celebrating all birthdays and special occasions with thoughtful notes - she had a greeting card for every possible holiday and life event! Judy was truly "one of a kind" and she will live on through the beautiful memories her family and friends will treasure forever.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020