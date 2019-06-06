MAIWURM, Judith Elizabeth Judith Elizabeth (Hanson) Maiwurm, age 68, of Palm Beach Gardens, FL peacefully passed away on May 31, 2019, after a courageous fight with lung cancer. Judy was born on May 19, 1951 in Aldrich, MN to Lauren and Margaret Hanson. She attended the University of Minnesota where she got her Associates Degree as a dental assistant and met Ray, her husband of 46 years. Judy helped manage her husband's dental offices in Palm Beach Gardens for many years. She enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies, sewing, shopping, talking with friends and spending time with her beloved grandsons. Judy was strong, kind-hearted, loving and always had a smile for anyone she met. She always made those around her feel special and important. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her, especially her family. A loving and devoted wife, mother, Mimi, sister, aunt and friend. Judy is survived by her husband Ray, her daughter Allyson (Greg) Black of West Palm Beach, FL. and her grandsons Greyson and Preston; Aunt Elizabeth "Liz" Erickson of Woodlands, TX; Brother John (Cathy) Hanson of Wadena, MN; Sisters Janice (Curt) Ihrke of Coon Rapids, MN and Joann (Doug) of Anoka, MN; Brother-in-law Roy (Annie) Maiwurm of Blaine, MN; Sisters-in-law Pat (Larry) Peters of Greeley, CO, Susan Stratton of Phoenix, AZ and Cindy (Dan) Koons of Ironton, MN. Judy will also be remembered by her many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. A memorial service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 2:00PM at Nativity Lutheran Church, located at 4075 Holly Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Published in The Palm Beach Post from June 6 to June 8, 2019