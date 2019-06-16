KAY, Judith Ellen On Friday, May 24, 2019, Judith (née Prescott) Kay, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away after a 15 year battle with cancer at the age of 73 years. Judy will be forever remembered by her soulmate and life partner Clarence Richardson along with her children Ann (Randy), Bruce, and Brian (Jill); her grandchildren Sage (Steven), Jacquelyn (Lindsey), Brittani, Cody (Mallory), Zachary, Sydni, Kyli, and Brody; and her great-grandchildren London, Jack, Aubrey, Benjamin and Creighton. She was also a very beloved sister to Cindy (Pat), Gayle (Terry), David (Sue) and Shand (Peter). Judy will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in New Hampshire in late July. Judy called West Palm Beach, FL and Las Vegas, NV home for more than half of her life, but her heart was always in New Hampshire. The White Mountains of New Hampshire will be her final resting place. Published in The Palm Beach Post on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary