On January 8, 2019, Judith "Jude" K. Ludwig, beloved sister, aunt, and grandaunt, died peacefully at the age of 68 in Milwaukie, OR surrounded by members of her loving family. Jude was born in New Bedford, MA to Ethyle and Herbert Ludwig. The eldest of five children, Jude is survived by her brother Kirk, sisters Susan and Trudy, nine nieces and nephews, and a grandniece and grandnephew. Always a truly loving, loyal and charitable person, Jude was a graduate of George Washington University, earned her certification from the University of Exeter and her M.A., M.Phil., and Ph.D. degrees from Yale University. Jude also attended the Wharton School. Jude lectured at New York University, Georgetown University and the University of Pittsburgh. For over 25 years, Jude was the president of Ludwig Frei Associates, Inc., based in Manhattan. Prior to this Jude was the executive vice president and general manager of the New York office of Golin/Harris, and before that held the position of vice president/corporate communications at MasterCard International. Donations in her name may be sent to the Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee in Hohenwald, TN.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019