Testa Storey, JudithJudith "Judy" Testa Storey, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Beloved Aunt and Friend to All, passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 29, 2020. Judy was born in 1949 to Eleanor and Michele F. Testa, Jr. and grew up in Palm Beach and Bar Harbor, Maine. Judy attended Palm Beach Public, Palm Beach High School and Shorter College in Rome, Georgia. She was an avid tennis and golf player in High School, and continued playing until her knees no longer allowed her to. She made lifelong friends, in Palm Beach and Bar Harbor, she cherished her entire life. Judy spent her childhood and into her early thirties spending Summers in Bar Harbor, Maine and Winters in Palm Beach, Florida. Judy loved her summers in Maine so much she decided she should live there year-round and raise her kids there. About the time the temperature had turned negative 35 degrees, she decided Florida in the Winter was definitely the way to go. She moved to Florida and joined her Father, Uncle and Siblings in the Family Business. Judy managed Testa's Restaurant for a few years and then was asked if she would manage Testa's Service Station. A role she excelled at and really enjoyed. With her hair tied back in a decorative scarf, you could always find her helping customers with all their car needs including, but certainly not limited to, pumping gas. After a few years at the Service Station, she moved back to Testa's Restaurant where she was the Morning Face, loved by many, that greeted everyone who came in until the restaurant closed in 2017. Judy was always willing to support causes related to the local schools, Churches, Food Banks and Red Cross. She was honored a few years ago for her work and willingness to lead the charge for the "Empty Bowls" Charity for the Palm Beach County Food Bank. Judy, along with her siblings, were honored to receive the "Quintessential Palm Beach" Award by the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce for Testa's. Judy was a beloved figure in Palm Beach and will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor and her smile.Judy loved her time in Maine and loved being able to raise her children there, even if for a brief time. She was always up for an adventure in nature – the household rule was "bring sneakers, bring a bathing suit", which has been instilled in her children and grandchildren. Her last trip to Bar Harbor was 2 years ago and she was able to share the place she loved with her grandchildren. She loved the Ocean and watching the sunrise. She loved being a Grandmother and having them around her always. She loved being the house where everyone gathered – especially family, but certainly friends who meant so much to her. She championed those she loved and was always offering words of encouragement and praise. Judy loved her life – the good and the bad and was always a beacon of light, especially for her children. She was loved and adored by many and will be greatly missed.Judy is survived by her three children, Jennifer Storey, Alex Storey and Jamie Storey (Lucy); two Grandchildren, whom she loved more than life, Adelaide Storey and Asher Storey; Sisters Anna Testa Striefel and Catherine Testa Slick, Brother Thomas Testa; 18 Nieces and Nephews (Stephanie, Chris, Sara, Nina, Kate, Thomas, Angel, Janel, Cedric, Justin, Adrian, Garrett, Ben, Julia, Kreesla, Alexa, Ian and Carrie); two Great Nephews (Kai and Max); faithful companion and pool supervisor PGC; and many, many Friends. She was predeceased by her Brother, Mike Testa, her "partner in crime", whom she will be reunited with in Otter Cove, Maine.A private Sunrise ceremony will be held by her Family. At Judy's request, a Big Party celebrating her life will be scheduled at a future date.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 4Oceans, Palm Beach County Food Bank, Toys for Tots or Friends of Acadia. Arrangements are entrusted to Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center, West Palm Beach, Florida.