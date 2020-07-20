Malone, Judith Woodruff

Judith Malone, 79, of West Palm Beach, FL. She is survived by her loving husband John (Jack) Malone, Sr. of 59 years. Her four children: Mary Malone, John Malone, Jr., Suzanne Malone, Janice Malone, and Tom Kolesar (son in-law). Her five grandchildren: Barbara Malone, Lance Moore, Christine Malone, Nicholas Moore, and Thomas Kolesar. Her one great grandchild Evan Waage. Family was the center of her life and they were by her side until the end. She will be missed, but never forgotten by anyone who knew her. She is forever in our hearts. There will be no public service.



