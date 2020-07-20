1/
Judith Woodruff Malone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Malone, Judith Woodruff
Judith Malone, 79, of West Palm Beach, FL. She is survived by her loving husband John (Jack) Malone, Sr. of 59 years. Her four children: Mary Malone, John Malone, Jr., Suzanne Malone, Janice Malone, and Tom Kolesar (son in-law). Her five grandchildren: Barbara Malone, Lance Moore, Christine Malone, Nicholas Moore, and Thomas Kolesar. Her one great grandchild Evan Waage. Family was the center of her life and they were by her side until the end. She will be missed, but never forgotten by anyone who knew her. She is forever in our hearts. There will be no public service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved