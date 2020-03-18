|
|
Adamko, Judy
Judy Adamko (née Anderson), 76, passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Beach, FL March 1, 2020. Originally from Shamokin, PA, Judy was born September 18, 1943 to the late Joseph and Mary Anderson. She graduated from St. Cyril Academy in Danville, PA and St. Joseph Nursing School in Reading, PA. She had a long nursing career practicing in Pennsylvania, London England and West Palm Beach. Judy is survived by her loving husband Michael Adamko of Palm Beach, FL and stepson Michael Adamko (Denise) and family of Long Island, NY, sister Terry Carroll (Doug) of Georgia, brother-in-law Ed Adamko (Marian) and family of West Palm Beach and sister-in-law Kathy Adamko and family of West Palm Beach, FL. Her kind heart and humor will be missed by all her extended family and friends as well as her beloved dog "Boomer".
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020