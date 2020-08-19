Judy Elwood

Elwood, JudyJudy Kathleen Elwood passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and children. She was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love; for her passion was her family. She always had a smile and a kind word to say.Her heart was full and her faith in God was unwavering. May she rest in peace up in heaven and watch over her loved ones as the compassionate angel she is. For life is left for the living, her legacy lives on in her husband, children, grandchildren, family and friends.A celebration of Judy's life will be held on March 13, 2021 at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Fort Pierce, FL.Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's name to an organization of your choosing.