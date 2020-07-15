1/1
Julene K. Poole
Julene K. Poole, age 80, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away July 5, 2020. Ms. Poole was a longtime Educator in the Palm Beach County School District, where she touched many. Julene is preceded in death by her husband Rev. James Poole. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Arlene and a son James "Anthony", three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother Raymond and a sister Tangela. The Wake will be from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 17, and Funeral Service at 1:00PM Saturday, July 18. All events will take place at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Pioneer Rd, Mangonia Park, FL.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
