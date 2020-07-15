Poole, Julene K.Julene K. Poole, age 80, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away July 5, 2020. Ms. Poole was a longtime Educator in the Palm Beach County School District, where she touched many. Julene is preceded in death by her husband Rev. James Poole. She leaves to cherish her memory a daughter Arlene and a son James "Anthony", three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a brother Raymond and a sister Tangela. The Wake will be from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Friday, July 17, and Funeral Service at 1:00PM Saturday, July 18. All events will take place at Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, 1220 Pioneer Rd, Mangonia Park, FL.