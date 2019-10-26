Home

Jules Unger lost his life of 78 years due to a courageous battle with chemotherapy. Jules was born in Hawthorne, NJ and was married to the love of his life Stephanie (née Ridolfo) for 52 years. A member of the Coast Guard, Jules graduated with an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He moved to West Palm Beach 36 years ago to pursue a career in accounting. Jules was a devoted, loving and caring father and grandfather to Catherine Tolton (Frank), Samantha and Chloe of Hobe Sound, Lori McLaughlin (Todd), Madalyn, Ashlyn, Caitlyn of Georgia, Elizabeth Schmidt (David), William and Hayden of Boca Raton. He is also survived by his sister Anna Gabriel of Illinois, and his brother and sister-in-law John and Josette Kievit of Nutley, NJ and many nieces and nephews. May he rest in peace as his heart gave out in the end. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019
