|
|
Wesson, Julia Anne
Julia Anne Wesson, 27 years old, of Boca Raton, FL, passed away on April 8, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Bill and Sandy Wesson, and brother Jonathan, all of Boca Raton. Also left to cherish her memory are her sister Jennifer Wesson Greenman (Michael) and nieces Savannah and Annabelle Greenman of Tampa, FL; beloved uncles and aunts Steve and Paula Heuser of Amelia Island, FL, Kim Alan and Barbara Heuser of Plano, TX, Ed and Sheila Wesson of Ocean Springs, MS, and Bebe and Clyde Harris of Mobile, AL, many cousins, and other extended family in Louisville, KY and Columbia, MO.
Julia attended Dreyfoos School of the Arts and Palm Beach State College. She enjoyed working in the hospitality industry. Julia was a talented writer, artist, and musician. She was a kind, caring daughter, sister, aunt, and niece, and a loyal friend to a wide circle of friends. Julia had so much to offer the world, but she could not beat the addiction that took over her life for her last five years. Her family is thankful to God for all the joy she brought to us and others with her beautiful smile, humor, and helpfulness. They are thankful to the many mental health/addiction professionals and friends who helped her. She will be greatly missed but will always be loved and remembered.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Julia's name to one of the following: Wayside House Treatment Center for Women, 378 N.E. 6th Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33483 or Drug Abuse Foundation of Palm Beach County, 400 S. Swinton Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444. A private family service is planned. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020