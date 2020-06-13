Walas, Julia C.Julia C. Walas (née Bizon), 90, of Palm Beach Gardens, went home to be with our Lord on June 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving son Len and son-in-law Gary. Julia was the wife of Leonard R. Walas and a resident of East Norwich, Long Island, before moving to Jupiter, FL in 1999. She was an active member of the Jupiter - Tequesta Social Club, the Surfside Sisters Red Hat Ladies Club and a congregant and participant of St. Jude's Tuesday Rosary Prayer Service. Julia was very stylish and loved living in Florida. She enjoyed many friends and will be dearly missed. Julia is survived by sons Leonard A. Walas and Todd Walas; grandchildren Kurt Walas and Carly O'Leary and Goddaughter Jayne Coleman. She was predeceased by her husband Leonard R. Walas and grandson Derek Walas. A Visitation will be held on June 16th at Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 250 Center St., Jupiter from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM with a Prayer Service at 7:00PM. A Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held in New York. In lieu of flowers Mass offerings in Julia's name may be made at St. Jude, Tequesta, FL or St. Clare, North Palm Beach, FL.