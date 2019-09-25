|
|
Davis, Juliette
Juliette Matheney Davis, 66, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on September 19, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Paul AME Church, 119 NW 5TH Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019