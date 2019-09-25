Home

Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
(561) 533-5256
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown's Funeral Home
1004 S. Dixie Highway
Lantana, FL 33462
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul AME Church
119 NW 5TH Avenue
Delray Beach, FL
View Map
Juliette Davis


1952 - 2019
Juliette Davis Obituary
Davis, Juliette
Juliette Matheney Davis, 66, of Delray Beach, FL, passed away on September 19, 2019. A public viewing will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM at Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462. A Celebration of Life will commence on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00PM at St. Paul AME Church, 119 NW 5TH Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444. Complete funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Brown's Funeral Home, 1004 South Dixie Highway, Lantana, FL 33462
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
