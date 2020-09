Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 65, originally from Cuba, Julio Rodriguez, Jr., spent most of his life in West Palm Beach, and worked for the City of West Palm Beach, Parks & Recreation department for 30 years. Viewing will be Friday, September 11th at 4:00PM, and the Funeral Service will be held Saturday, September 12th at 10:00AM at Dorsey-E. Earl Smith Memory Gardens, 3041 Kirk Rd, Lake Worth, FL 33461.



