Julius Sam Hardiman
"Jim" Hardiman, 76, of Boynton Beach, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 after a 9-month battle with Cancer. Jim was born on July 11, 1944 to John and Jessie Hardiman who lived in Elmwood Place, a suburb of Cincinnati. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1964 and joined the Army National Guard in 1972 where he served until 1979.
Jim moved his family to South Florida in 1979 where he started his own successful painting and pressure cleaning business. He was a highly skilled painter and all-around handyman for the last 50 years who took extreme pride in always delivering a quality product to a satisfied customer.
In addition to the pride he had in his work, Jim had a passion and true love for music. He was a talented singer, musician, dancer, and entertainer. He was also an avid motorcyclist, and made trips to Georgia, South Dakota, California and Washington State with his nephew Larry to enjoy the open road and the wind in his face.
Jim was a great friend to many within his community where he's lived for the last 20 years. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Jim was preceded in death by his son James. He is survived by his son, Jonathan (Janette), sister Irene Ledford, nephew Larry Hardiman, and his three grandchildren.
His family would like to extend a special thanks to Trustbridge Hospice who cared for him with excellence and compassion.
A private memorial ceremony will be held on a future date.
Donations in his memory may be given to The Wounded Warrior Project
charity.