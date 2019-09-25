|
|
Andersen, June M.
June M. Andersen (née Werner) passed away September 23, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens after suffering a heart attack at her home. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Hardy Andersen, who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her son Mark Andersen, daughter Cheryl Andersen Kalokerinos and son-in-law Tony Kalokerinos as well as many family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service at 11:00AM Saturday, September 28 at First Baptist Church of Lake Park, 625 Park Avenue, Lake Park. A burial will be held 2:00PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lake Park Baptist Church or the School.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019