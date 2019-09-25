Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howard-Quattlebaum Funeral, Cremation & Event Center
745 US Highway 1
North Palm Beach, FL 33408
(561) 848-9641
Resources
More Obituaries for June Andersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June M. Andersen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June M. Andersen Obituary
Andersen, June M.
June M. Andersen (née Werner) passed away September 23, 2019 in Palm Beach Gardens after suffering a heart attack at her home. June was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert Hardy Andersen, who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her son Mark Andersen, daughter Cheryl Andersen Kalokerinos and son-in-law Tony Kalokerinos as well as many family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service at 11:00AM Saturday, September 28 at First Baptist Church of Lake Park, 625 Park Avenue, Lake Park. A burial will be held 2:00PM at Royal Palm Memorial Gardens, 5601 Greenwood Avenue, West Palm Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Lake Park Baptist Church or the School.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of June's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now