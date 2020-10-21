JW Porter

JW Porter passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was admitted to Jupiter Medical Center from his home just hours before his death following a lengthy illness. He was born January 17, 1933 in Bugscuffle, Pottawatomie County, OK, the sixth child of Will and Ruthie Lee Burden Porter. He is survived by his wife, Zelma "Zee" Shaver Porter; his sister, Dorothy Moyer of Hayward, CA; sisters-in-law, Suzanne Jackson and Daisy Arrington; daughters, Shannon B. Porter Finlayson (Neil) of Edinburgh, Scotland, Tracy Sheen Porter of Reno, NV; son, Jason Aron Jonathan Porter (Dawn) of Sointula, British Columbia, CA; seven grandchildren, Seumas, Charlie and Laramie Finlayson, Anita Zepeda McMillan (Thomas), David Zepeda, and Caitlin and Veronica Porter; and five great-grandchildren, Porter and Harrison McMillan, Nykolai and Elowyn Porter and Odessa Porter. From his childhood years in Oklahoma, baseball was his love. The family moved to Oakland, CA, one month before World War II and he spent his spare time at the Oakland Oaks stadium of the of the Pacific Coast League Oakland. He played baseball in high school and then American Legion Baseball and excelled as a long ball hitter and catcher with batting averages of .551 as a junior and .488 as a senior. He was awarded American Legion Player of the Year, earning his name on a plaque as a junior in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. He was invited to play on the US National Baseball Team in the 1951 Pan American Games and the 1952 Olympic Games in Helsinki, Finland. Instead, he chose to sign an $87,000 Major League contract with the Chicago White Sox. He loved everything about baseball and played with the St. Louis Browns, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Washington Senators and St. Louis Cardinals. He later scouted for the newly expanded National League Montreal Expos, managed their Major League Winter Instructional Team, and managed the West Palm Beach Expos in 1970 before retiring in Palm Beach Gardens where he lived until his death. Following his baseball career, he worked in retail sales selling specialty appliances and lastly with Macy's. Until his health began to decline, he was active for many years in the Cursillo and Kairos movements. He was a 47 year member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Palm Beach Gardens where he served as a greeter, lector, delivered the Eucharist to shut-ins, was a member of Mark's Men, helped prepare church meals, delivered home meals to shut-ins, and whatever was requested. He was a member of Major League Baseball Alumni Association and Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. He was also a member of the Palm Beach Chapter Sons of the American Revolution. JW was a kind soul with a pure heart who valued his family and was always willing to help others in any way he could. He will be sorely missed by his family, his special care provider, Sharon (aka Ruth), many friends and associates. Interment will be in Atlanta, GA. Celebration of Life Services yet to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions.



