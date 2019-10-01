|
Mahoney, Kae
Kae Mahoney, 86, of Wilmington, NC, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Trinity Grove Nursing Home. She was born April 7, 1933 in Logan, WV to the late John Virgil Riggs, Sr. and Dorsa Triplett Riggs.
Kae is preceded in death by her husband, James H. Mahoney, Sr.; her son, James H. Mahoney, Jr.; her sisters, Maxine Riggs Decker and Kitty R. Hatfield and brother, John V. Riggs, Jr.
Family was one of the most important things in Kae's life. She loved being in the kitchen trying new recipes and was an excellent hostess. Whether it was entertaining business colleagues from Hercules, Inc. where her husband worked for 34 years or hosting bridal showers for friends of the family, Kae was always happy to entertain others. She was active in the Lansdowne Garden Club over the years, participating in various activities within the club and where she gained life-long friendships. Kae was also a long-time member of the Winter Park Baptist Church, in Wilmington, NC and especially enjoyed attending the Joy Sunday school class.
Kae is survived by her son John D. Mahoney and wife Sarah of West Palm Beach, FL, daughter Kathryn L. "Kitty" Mahoney of Wilmington, NC, and five grandchildren: James H. "Trey" Mahoney III, Alec T. Mahoney, Taylor A. Mahoney, Walker R. Mahoney and Caroline G. Mahoney, all from Florida. In addition to brother-in-law Harold "Bud" Mahoney and sister-in-law Marion, of Deer Park, NY; sister-in-law Nell Riggs of Forest, VA; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins in New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado, California, West Virginia, as well as North Carolina.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Andrews Mortuary Valley Chapel, 4108 S. College Road, Wilmington, NC. The family will receive friends at 10:00AM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, NC.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to the staff at Trinity Grove for the kindness they extended to Kae and her family.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019