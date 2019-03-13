|
GILMAN, Kaethe M. Kaethe M. Gilman, 90, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. She was pre-deceased by her husband Cecil, and is survived by many friends and family, including her children Sue Ann and Ronald, son-in-law Dennis Dawson and sister Ilse Lovell. Born in Bremerhaven, Germany, Kaethe lived most of her life in Palm Springs, FL, where she had a passion for her bridge clubs and bowling, and loved books. Strong willed, independent and hardworking, she worked many years in the insurance industry, at B.D. Cole and later at Acordia/Wells Fargo. A family service will be held at Memory Gardens in Lake Worth at a later date. www.beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 13, 2019