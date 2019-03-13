Home

Kaethe GILMAN
Kaethe M. GILMAN

Kaethe M. GILMAN Obituary
GILMAN, Kaethe M. Kaethe M. Gilman, 90, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. She was pre-deceased by her husband Cecil, and is survived by many friends and family, including her children Sue Ann and Ronald, son-in-law Dennis Dawson and sister Ilse Lovell. Born in Bremerhaven, Germany, Kaethe lived most of her life in Palm Springs, FL, where she had a passion for her bridge clubs and bowling, and loved books. Strong willed, independent and hardworking, she worked many years in the insurance industry, at B.D. Cole and later at Acordia/Wells Fargo. A family service will be held at Memory Gardens in Lake Worth at a later date. www.beachmemorialchapel.com
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Mar. 13, 2019
