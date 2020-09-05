1/1
Kara Walsh
Walsh, Kara
Kara Walsh, 66, died August 19, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family in her Juno Beach home. Kara was born June 21, 1954 in Oak Park, Illinois to John Patrick and Betty Catherine Walsh.
Kara grew up in Chicago and moved to Miami in her childhood years with her six siblings as her father became President of American Bankers. Upon graduating high school, she moved to Colorado to attend college and then as her free spirit led her to London and then Boston before making South Florida her lasting home.
She enjoyed spending time with her son and her two grandchildren. She is survived by her son Michael Granados, brothers Dennis and James Walsh, sisters Kathleen, Terri and Susan Walsh-Caban. She was preceded in death by her father John "Jack" Walsh, mother Betty Walsh and brother Patrick Walsh.
Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
