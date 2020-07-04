1/1
Karen Barlow
Barlow, Karen
Karen Barlow, 62, of Jupiter, Florida, passed away June 29, 2020. She was our loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all whose lives she touched.
Karen was born in Anderson, South Carolina on April 15, 1958. She graduated from Palm Beach Gardens High School in 1976. She went on to own and preside over a Jupiter business for over 20 years.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Joy Dyar; and her brother Jeff Dyar.
Karen is survived by her beloved husband Joseph Barlow of 44 years; son Adam Barlow; daughter Stephanie Barlow; son and daughter-in-law Alan and Natalie Barlow; grandchildren Benjamin, Emily, and Kate; and brother Jim Dyar.
Our dear Karen was dedicated, loving, and selfless and will be greatly missed and treasured. Her family, and her role as mother and grandmother, was the most important thing to Karen. Being with her family brought her much joy and happiness.
In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Karen can be made to Peggy Adams Animal Rescue at (www.peggyadams.org).
For online condolences, please visit
www.TaylorandModeen.com



Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
