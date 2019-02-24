|
|
TEUTEBERG, Karen Ellen Karen Ellen Teuteberg, of Tequesta, FL, (née Ziegler) passed away January 27, 2019 at the age of 76. Happily married to Roger (deceased 1998). Preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Jack Ziegler, and sister, Susan. Karen was born in Milwaukee, WI, attended Washington High School and University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. She taught business subjects for Milwaukee Public Schools at Custer, North, and Marshall High Schools for 16 years. She was active and held many positions at the Christian Science Church in both Milwaukee and Florida. Music was a source of pleasure and comfort. Private interment in Wisconsin. Memorials in her memory to a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019