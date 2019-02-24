Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen TEUTEBERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Ellen TEUTEBERG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Karen Ellen TEUTEBERG Obituary
TEUTEBERG, Karen Ellen Karen Ellen Teuteberg, of Tequesta, FL, (née Ziegler) passed away January 27, 2019 at the age of 76. Happily married to Roger (deceased 1998). Preceded in death by her parents, Virginia and Jack Ziegler, and sister, Susan. Karen was born in Milwaukee, WI, attended Washington High School and University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. She taught business subjects for Milwaukee Public Schools at Custer, North, and Marshall High Schools for 16 years. She was active and held many positions at the Christian Science Church in both Milwaukee and Florida. Music was a source of pleasure and comfort. Private interment in Wisconsin. Memorials in her memory to a .
Published in The Palm Beach Post on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.