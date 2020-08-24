On Thursday, August 20, 2020, Karen Good-Berquist was called home. Born on March 10, 1943 to Chester and Helen Good, Karen took her place as the eighth of nine "Good Kids". The Good Farm in Bark River, Michigan served as the backdrop to many memories including Karen's involvement in 4H where she raised cows for show at the UP State Fair. By high school, Karen showed her musical skills as a trumpeter, her athleticism as a cheerleader, and her intelligence as the class salutatorian. Karen made her way to Michigan State where she not only earned her BA in Home Economics Education but met the love of her life, Barry Berquist, at a dance in Shaw Hall. They quickly knew that dating was over for both of them. Married on December 26, 1964, Karen and Barry began their life together in East Lansing but in short order, they moved to Owosso, MA, Park Forest, IL, and finally settled in Menominee, MI With three children, BA (Amy Gleeson), Brent, and Britta (David Ackron), Karen's days were filled yet she also dedicated her time and boundless energy to various organizations including PEO, Women's Club, Riverside Golf Leagues, First Presbyterian Church, Maroons Booster Club, M and M Stingrays, her craft group, and PTA. She volunteered countless hours to make the community a better place. Always having a knack for numbers, Karen reinvented herself and ran for Menominee County Treasurer. In 1984, she won her first of three elections. The campaign trail was made for her and she relished the parades, town hall meetings, and civic dinners but even more so, she loved serving the people of Menominee County. Embracing retirement in 1996, Karen and Barry set off to see the world, visiting six continents and giving them a lifetime of memories. From playing golf in Scotland, to going on safari in South Africa, to snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef, to being the guests of King Hassan II in Morocco, Karen and Barry said "yes" to life. Always waiting for their return or a postcard from their adventures were their five grandchildren: Zoe Berquist (Meghan Westcott), Olivia Berquist, and Andreas, Elin, and Noah Ackron. G-ma loved them fiercely. For the past sixteen years, Barry and Karen called Palm Beach Gardens, FL home where Karen was an active member of the Women's Golf Association. PGA National provided close friendships and endless rounds of golf. Though she leaves behind her siblings Janet Hansen, Bill Good, Art Good, and Bonnie Barr plus countless nieces and nephews, she has joined her parents and her other siblings Doreen Bartoszek, Jim Good, Jeannie McDonough, and Lois Anderson where they will continue in Good fashion. Karen was blessed with a husband who adored her, children and grandchildren who loved her, friends who supported her, and memories to buoy her. A Good life to be sure. Those wishing to donate in Karen's memory can do so to the Renewal Coalition at www.renewalcoalition.org