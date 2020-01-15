|
|
Roenisch, Karen Lee
Karen Lee Roenisch (née Richardson), age 79, formerly of Winnetka, IL and North Palm Beach, FL, passed away peacefully in Evanston, IL, on January 12, 2020. Beloved wife of Davis H. Roenisch, Sr. for 37 years; loving mother of Mary Stevens (Gerry) and Tom Brent (Kathy); and dear grandmother of Emily, Haley, Mia and Abby.
Karen was an active member of Kenilworth Union Church and the Lost Tree Club Chapel in North Palm Beach. She and Davis enjoyed numerous travel adventures and shared a love for literature, crossword puzzles, golf and dancing.
Visitation Friday, January 17, 2020, 10:00AM until time of Prayer Service 12:00PM at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 12 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Interment Private.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in The Palm Beach Post from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020