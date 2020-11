Or Copy this URL to Share

Karen Moebius

Karen Andrews Moebius, left this world suddenly on November 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Mark, sons Ryan and Kyle. Karen was a loving lady with a heart of gold, she will be forever missed. She is now with our first born Derrick playing catch in heaven.

Rest In Peace Honey.



